MTM On The Road: Red Dresser’s Barn Market Held Virtually

Tuesday the Red Dresser in Traverse City is turning its annual Barn Market into a virtual shopping experience.

While the Red Dresser is still hoping to hold the actual Barn Market event in-person in the fall, for now they’re making the most of it.

The shopping event is full of around 100 vendors who all make their own unique things.

Moonstruck Gardens & Leelanau Lavender and 5:14 Candles are just some of the many who will be selling their products virtually.

You can pick what you want, order it and have it shipped right to your house.

The Red Dresser says it’s important to support small businesses, especially as many are struggling right now.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie tell us more about how the virtual Barn Market will work.