Missuakee County Road Closed Due to Erosion

A Missaukee County road is closed due to erosion from Monday’s rain.

The road is eroding away next to a swamp on Star City R oad just north of M-55.

Those living nearby say they heard the road crumbling around 4 p.m. and alerted the road commission.

“In that particular area of the county, you know they got about seven inches of rain through there and filled that swamp up and the culvert just could not handle it. That much water just destroyed it and it kept eating away at the bank until it caved the road in,” said Manager of the Missaukee County Road Commision, Kelly Bekken.

The road commission says the earliest the road will be fixed is next Tuesday.