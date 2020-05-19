Residents Asked to Evacuate Immediately Due to Edenville Dam Failure

Midland City residents residing west of Eastman, south of US-10 have been asked to evacuate due to a dam collapse.

Midland Mall is offering shelter if needed.

The Edenville Dam on the Tittabawassee Rive failed around 6 p.m on Tuesday, and about an hour later officials say the Sanford Dam is expected to fail soon.

Dams north of Secord have not failed and the Tobacco River is beginning to drop off.

Governor Whitmer will issue an emergency declaration on Tuesday night to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond.

The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response.

This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 am Wednesday.

