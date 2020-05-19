Man Accused of Trying to Meet Up With 13-Year-Old Girl Charged

We now know the name of the man accused of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Leelanau County.

Tristin Coveyou is charged with accosting, enticing and soliciting a child for immoral purposes.

Deputies say Coveyou came to the girl’s house last Friday around 1:30 in the morning.

He was found after the girl’s dad saw his foot hanging off the deck near his daughter’s window.

Deputies say the girl and Coveyou were talking over the internet and he was at the home to pick her up.