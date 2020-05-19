Houses, Roads Flooded in Gladwin due to Overflow of Dams

Parts of the city of Gladwin are under water after two nearby dams over flooded.

Nicole Richey of Gladwin county says she didn’t expect this when coming to check on her aunts cottage: “I knew it would be bad but not this bad, yeah not this bad. This is real bad. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for the water to go down now.”

Gladwin County Emergency Manager Bob North says that the flooding is caused by multiple dams nearby that over flooded because of the rain.

“The dams in the county are all wide open, they’re running full, the dams are stable at this time, we’re just waiting for the water to crest and we’re assessing what damages we have, and we have been assisting people with shelter.”

Micheal Rajt, Wiggins Lake level authority, says the lake level is spilling out fifteen times the normal level:

“When it comes in, it’s got to come out, and the dam performed exactly the way it was designed.”

Now, Rajt and North say the only thing do is monitor the dam and wait until the water reseeds.

North says, “You have to remember that these rivers are fed by watersheds above them as well as all of the creeks and streams and road runoff and field runoff that come into the rivers from the dams. That is something that cannot be controlled.”

North warns that people stay out of the water, as the water is still moving fast.

Gladwin County Central Dispatch says people who live south of the Chappel Dan on Cedar River should evacuate immediately.

Evacuations shelters are available at local hotels, Meridian Junior High and Coldman High School.