Gov. Whimter Comments on Possibility of Being Biden’s VP Running Mate

In an interview Tuesday morning with the “Today” show, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she’s had conversations about whether she could run as Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate.

She did not say that she’s being seriously vetted for the job, and the governor added all of her energy is going into the state’s fight against COVID-19.

In March, Biden said he’d pick a woman to be his running mate, saying that Governor Whitmer was on his list of possible vice presidents.

The governor’s comments Tuesday were some of the first that suggested she’s been in contact with the Biden campaign.

But she did say her job as governor is her top priority and “the honor of a lifetime.”