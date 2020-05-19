Gladwin Co. Warns Residents South of Chappel Dam to Evacuate

Central dispatch is warning people living near two dams in our area to evacuate right away.

In Gladwin, Gladwin County Central Dispatch says the Chappel Dam failed, which means it can’t contain the high water. Flash flooding is expected downstream.

You’re looking at water-flooded roads on Betty Lee Boulevard, across from the Chappel Dam on Wiggins Lake .

Central dispatch says anyone south of the dam on Cedar River should leave their homes immediately.

And Midland County Central Dispatch is asking Edenville residents living along Sanford and Wixom Lakes to leave their homes.

They have evacuation shelters at Meridian Junior High and Coleman High.

Right now they have Boyce Hydro working on the dam. They say it is structurally sound, but cannot control the amount of water flowing through it. Flooding is a concern.