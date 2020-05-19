Gaylord Restaurants Preparing to Reopen

Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are in overdrive getting ready to reopen.

After two months of waiting, while losing money off their bottom line, retail, bars and restaurants can now open just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Alpine Tavern and Eatery in Gaylord is preparing to reopen this Friday.

They are spacing out tables to follow social distancing guidelines.

You won’t find salt and pepper or condiments on the table. Those are by request and sanitized after each use.

They also have their outdoor patio set up and ready for social distancing dining.

The owner says the next few days will be filled with lots of education for staff on the safest and best practices for keeping everyone safe.

Restaurants will have to operate at 50% capacity while also following various guidelines by the state.