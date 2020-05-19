Former Gov. Blagojevich Disbarred by Illinoi Supreme Court

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is no longer allowed to practice law in the state.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced his disbarment Monday.

A statement from the court cites his conviction for fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI.

A jury found Blagojevich guilty of trying to sell former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

But President Trump commuted his sentence earlier this year.

The former governor is now out of prison.