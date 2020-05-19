Final 2 States Announce Reopening Plans

The final two states in the U.S. have announced plans to reopen their economies.

It comes as the national death toll reaches past 90,000 among 1.5 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

By the end of the week, every state will have loosened their coronavirus restrictions to some degree, including Michigan.

The last two states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, announced steps Monday.

Massachusetts is now allowing manufacturing facilities and construction sites to reopen. And Connecticut will lift some restrictions Wednesday.

Meanwhile in New York City, the hardest-hit city in the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio says parts of the city will stay shut indefinitely.

“We are not opening our beaches in the near term. It is not safe. It is not the right thing to do, in the epicenter of this crisis.”

Despite all states moving ahead with reopening, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has lowered its projection for coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

It’s now predicting about 143,000 deaths by August 4.

That’s still up from earlier this month, but down nearly 4,000 deaths from a projection last week.