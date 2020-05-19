Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Jack, Shadow & Zip

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Jack, Shadow and Zip– just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have Jack, a hound mix that’s as good a friend as you could ever find.

This guy is a sweetheart and loves to listen to commands.

Jack would prefer to be in a home without cats or young children. He is all up to date on his vaccines.

If you would like to meet Jack, you can find him at the Manistee County Humane Society.

Next we have Shadow.

Shadow is as calm as they come, but not the biggest fan of cuddles.

He is truly a shadow, always right by your side.

Shadow would do best in a home where he is the only pet. If you would like to meet him for yourself, you can find him at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

And last but not least, we have Zip.

Zip is a Labrador retriever/boxer mix.

Zip is a bit of a scaredy-cat, but what he lakes in bravery he makes up for in cuteness.

He is also a bit shy. But once Zip gets to know you, he becomes a friend for life.

If you would like to meet Zip, visit the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!