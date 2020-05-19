Absentee Ballot Applications Mailed to Michigan Voters for August Primary

The almost 8 million registered voters in Michigan will be getting an application by the state that could change this year’s elections as it confronts the coronavirus crisis.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says absentee ballot applications are going to be mailed to Michigan voters for the August primary and November general election.

Benson says this option makes sure that no one has to choose between their health and right to vote.

The state mailed out absentee ballot applications for this past May election.

It ended up being a record turnout.

There are already more than 1 million permanent absentee voters in Michigan.