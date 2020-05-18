Tropical Storm Arthur Threatens N. Carolina with Heavy Rain, Flooding, Strong Winds
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for eastern North Carolina Monday as Tropical Storm Arthur threatens to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to the state.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded it from a tropical depression to a tropical storm Sunday.
Arthur is expected to pull away from the east coast by Tuesday.
This is the sixth year in a row a named storm has formed earlier than June 1, which is the official start to hurricane season in the Atlantic.