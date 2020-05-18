TCAPS Continues Interview Process for Superintendent

TCAPS has been looking for a new superintendent since last fall.

They’re on track to hire one even during this pandemic.

Last Friday, TCAPS held a virtual meeting with the two finalists.

Monday and Tuesday are follow up sessions.

On Monday, Doctor Denise Herman gave her 100 day plan as well as how she would tackle the district’s problems.

“In a short period of time, I was able to establish very very positive professional relationships, coaching relationships with my principals. Relationships with our county superintendent. I think that it actually has been one of my strong suits,” said Dr. Herman.

On Tuesday, TCAPS will host candidate Doctor John Vanwagoner.

Then on Wednesday the board will meet again to decide who gets the job offer.