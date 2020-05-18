Star Line Ferry Begins 2020 Service Out of Mackinaw City

The Star Line Ferry began its service out of Mackinaw City Monday.

Through the winter and spring months, Star Line only runs out of the St. Ignace dock.

Monday they began a limited schedule out of Mackinaw City.

Right now, the ferry is only used for essential workers traveling to Mackinac Island.

“We decided to open up over here in Mackinaw City to help people from having to cross over the bridge and head out from St. Ignace,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro Jet Ferry.

The only people heading over there right now are contractors and workers getting things ready.

Fetty says they have plans in place to expand ferry times, and get their hydro jet ferry on the water, once the stay-at-home order is lifted.