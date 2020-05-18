Sault Ste. Marie Restaurant Owners Excited to Reopen Friday

Restaurants, bars and retail in Upper Peninsula can begin reopening.

Restaurants across the state have been restricted to strictly take out, delivery, or curbside service, but starting Friday restaurants in the UP can begin welcoming some people inside again.

“We really just didn’t want to lose this restaurant,” said Amy Goetz. “It’s been around for 75 years this year.”

The past few months have been rough for Amy and Steven Goetz, owners’ of the Lockview Restaurant in the Sault Ste. Marie.

Monday Governor Whitmer announced UP restaurants, like theirs, can reopen beginning Friday.

“It’s just really exciting, we have really been praying for this day,” Amy said. “It’s a lot of adapting, a lot of changing, but it’s worth it.”

They’ll be seating parties at least six feet apart. They’ll also have designated sanitizers to make sure things stay clean.

And the menu will likely see some changes too.

“It’s going to be different, we’re going to have to make some changes on the menu, but we’ll eek our way through, it’ll work,” Steven said.

Linda Hoath is the executive director of the Sault Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She says its likely not everyone will open Friday.

“I don’t know if you’ll see everybody, I’ve talked to a couple owners who have said they’d do different things with people to make them feel comfortable,” Hoath said.

One concern expressed to her is those traveling up to the area from harder hit places.

“Yeah there’s a concern out there but I think if we all follow exactly what is said to do, wear a mask, and keep ourselves social distancing,” Hoath said. “We can do it.”