Royal Canadian Air Force Member Killed in Crash

The Royal Canadian Air Force says a member of its snowbirds team is dead after a jet crashed during a pandemic air show over the weekend.

A viewer filmed the moment the jet began plummeting to the ground Sunday in British Columbia.

While falling, two loud bangs were heard as the people inside were ejected.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the crash.

The pilot, Capt. Richard McDougall, is being treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The jets were flying as part of Operation Inspiration, which started in Nova Scotia earlier this month. It was aimed at boosting morale amid the coronavirus pandemic.