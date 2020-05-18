Pres. Trump Fires State Dept. Inspector General

Another person involved in President Trump’s impeachment trial is now out of a job.

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, the president said he doesn’t have “the fullest confidence” in Linick.

As inspector general, Linick had an oversight position at the Department of Justice, tasked with conducting criminal and administrative investigations.

Linick had a small role in the impeachment trial.

He gave state department documents and a briefing to bipartisan congressional staff.

The Democratic chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee also says Linick had opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for possibly using a political appointee for personal tasks.