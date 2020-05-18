MTM On The Road: MAWBY Celebrates Michigan Wine Month, Offers Curbside Pickup

MAWBY Winery in Suttons Bay is still working hard to bring you your favorite sparkling wines.

They’ve even added a few new drinks to their menu.

They’re now offering “Tropic” and “Sunlight” in cans and while they haven’t hit all the stores yet, you can order them curbside, right from MAWBY.

MAWBY is looking forward to opening up their tasting room once again and offer reservations for their Table for Two experience.

Table for Two is a private wine tasting with foods that pair, made right in the MAWBY kitchen.

In addition to the great bubbly and delicious eats, you can also enjoy a beautiful view of the vineyard.

MAWBY is also continuing their Green Giving program where they give $1 from every bottle of Green Sparkling Wine bought to a local organization.

This year Big Brothers Big Sisters, Arts for All and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center are all benefitting from this.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are helping MAWBY celebrate Michigan Wine Month by telling you about all the bubbly you can order curbside.