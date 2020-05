Major League Baseball is proposing new rules to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB reportedly told the players union it will process more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests each week.

Players who aren’t in the game will be encouraged to sit in the stands instead of the dugout.

Plus, high- fives, fist bumps, and hugs would be prohibited.

Right now the league has not put a date on when they will try to resume playing.