Michigan Reports 773 New Coronavirus Cases, 24 COVID-19 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 773 new cases of the coronavirus and 24 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 51,915 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,915 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday the state was at 51,142 confirmed cases with 4,891 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 15, 28,234 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The announcement affects two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan: regions 6 and 8. One of the regions cover the Upper Peninsula, and the other includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including Traverse City.

According to Gov. Whitmer, the bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

Office work will resume in the region if work cannot be done remotely.

Major League Baseball is proposing new rules to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB reportedly told the players union it will process more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests each week.

Players who aren’t in the game will be encouraged to sit in the stands instead of the dugout.

Plus, high- fives, fist bumps, and hugs would be prohibited.

Right now the league has not put a date on when they will try to resume playing.

