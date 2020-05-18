Mason Co. Unable to Reopen Due to Gov. Whitmer’s Regional Map

While many people and businesses in northern Michigan are ecstatic to get the ball rolling, some will have to wait a little longer.

The governor’s map places some counties in our viewing area in different regions.

That includes Mason County.

Which means cities, like Ludington, are lumped in with the Grand Rapids region which has much higher COVID-19 numbers.

The Ludington City Manager, Mitchell Foster, says when it’s time to reopen they’ll be ready.

“We keep trying to reiterate to everybody that we will continue to work with our businesses, our residents, to reopen safely when we’re able to in a responsible manner,” said Foster.

Stick with Northern Michigan’s News Leader for updates on regions reopening.