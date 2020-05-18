Heavy Rains Leads to Localized Flooding in Traverse City

The kids came out to play in Traverse City, as heavy rains led to localized flooding in some parts of town.

It’s been raining almost non-stop in Traverse City since noon on Sunday. And more rain is in the forecast through about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The constant rainfall contributed to problems at Clinch Park, where the public boat launch is again underwater, and the parking lot is showing signs of flooding.

On the city’s West side, this is what it looks like on Cedar Street, between West Front and Sixth. Flooding there brought out the ducks, and the kids, to play in the water, but it’s also flooding front yards and threatening some homes.

Emily Osborn lives nearby and came to check it out with her two daughters. “We were in the house about to do our second round of school work. And I took advantage to get out of the house.” But she says, while the girls had fun, “I’m glad I don’t live on this street. It would be a very flooded basement I’m sure.”

The Traverse City Street Department and Streets Superintendent Mark Jones says this is one of the worse spots in the city – and overflow from Kids Creek is fairly common here during heavy rains.