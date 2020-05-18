Healthy Living: Killing Superbugs

Courtney Hunter,

Each year, nearly 3 million people suffer from antibiotic-resistant infections.

Bacteria is smart, and these bugs quickly develop immunity against the most powerful antibiotics. 05 18 20 Hl Killing Superbugs Pkg 5,video Mixdown,1

Now, researchers are using tiny, nano-drills to penetrate the hard exteriors of bacteria molecules; enabling the precise delivery of antibiotics, aimed at saving lives.

Companies are now putting money behind this research, meaning a faster track for FDA approval.

Jim Tour believes that if all goes as planned, this process of nano-drilling to kill bacteria will be available in about five years.

