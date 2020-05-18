Healthy Living: Killing Superbugs

Each year, nearly 3 million people suffer from antibiotic-resistant infections.

Bacteria is smart, and these bugs quickly develop immunity against the most powerful antibiotics.

Now, researchers are using tiny, nano-drills to penetrate the hard exteriors of bacteria molecules; enabling the precise delivery of antibiotics, aimed at saving lives.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Companies are now putting money behind this research, meaning a faster track for FDA approval.

Jim Tour believes that if all goes as planned, this process of nano-drilling to kill bacteria will be available in about five years.