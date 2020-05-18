GVSU Traverse City Campus Donates Medical Supplies to Munson

Grand Valley State University’s regional center in Traverse City recently donated medical supplies to Munson Medical Center.

The regional site normally holds clinical rotations for graduate students. However, while students are home, the center donated masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to Munson.

Nick Kopacki, Traverse City site director, says that although the university’s main campus is in Grand Rapids, they wanted to give back to their northern Michigan community as well.

“We obviously wanted to help out in any way that we can, so we saw an opportunity there and students weren’t using any of that equipment and thought what better way to use it then to give it to the individuals on the front lines taking care of the patients that need it,” says Kopacki.

As of now, all clinical rotations at GVSU in Grand Rapids and Traverse City are being held online. They are unsure when they will return to on campus.