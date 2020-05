Grand Traverse is one of the counties under a flood watch Monday, and it has those living there keeping an eye on high water levels.

The Clinch Park Boat Launch is flooded with the water running up into the parking lot.

The beach and picnic area isn’t flooded yet, but the rain is due to continue throughout the day.

Last year the water was so high the water was draining from the bay and backwards into the sewer and covering the road.