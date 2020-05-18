Father, Son Arrested for Stalking in Mason County

Mason County deputies arrested a father and son for trying to get into the son’s ex-girlfriend’s house.

Deputies found Jeffery and Kevin Kaiser in their car that was pulled off to the side of the road around 1 Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they found evidence of the two trying to get into the Scottville home.

Deputies say they were trying to get into Kevin’s ex-girlfriend’s house, and say the girl had a PPO against him.

The two are charged with aggravated stalking and attempted home invasion.