Election 2020: Rep. Amash Discards 3rd Party Presidential Bid

In this update, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he will not run as a third party candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican-turned Independent congressman tweeted over the weekend that after much reflection, the circumstances would not lead to success.

After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Last month, he announced he was exploring a presidential bid as a Libertarian Party candidate.

Amash made waves last year as the only House Republican to support impeaching President Trump during the Russia investigation.