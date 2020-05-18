Election 2020: Rep. Amash Discards 3rd Party Presidential Bid

In this update, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he will not run as a third party candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican-turned Independent congressman tweeted over the weekend that after much reflection, the circumstances would not lead to success.

Last month, he announced he was exploring a presidential bid as a Libertarian Party candidate.

Amash made waves last year as the only House Republican to support impeaching President Trump during the Russia investigation.

