BREAKING: Retail Businesses in Much of N. Michigan Cleared to Reopen Friday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The announcement affects two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan: regions 6 and 8. One of the regions cover the Upper Peninsula, and the other includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including Traverse City.

According to Gov. Whitmer, the bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

Office work will resume in the region if work cannot be done remotely.

The Upper Peninsula region covers Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties.

The Traverse City region includes Antrim, Alpena, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Wexford counties.

More details are expected to be released at the governor's press conference at 1:30 p.m.