What started as a Monday Morning power outage reported to include almost 1,300 in Missaukee County is now resolved.

Consumers Energy’s outage map said the cause was “equipment failure” and the outage spanned a large area east of 66 and mostly north of 55.

It was first reported to Consumers just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, and Consumers’ outage map showed it was resolved sometime before 6 a.m.