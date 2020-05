Saginaw Man Killed in Crawford County ORV Accident

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after an early morning ORV accident in Crawford County.

The sheriff says it happened Sunday on N. Higgins Lake Drive in Beaver Creek Township.

The department says a Saginaw man died from his injuries and another downstate man was severely injured.

He was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol and high speed were factors in the crash.