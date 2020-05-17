Onekama Celebrates Seniors With Virtual Graduation, Parking Lot Parade

Many high schools have had to make the hard decision to do their graduation ceremonies virtually.

Onekama made that decision and held their ceremony on Sunday.

“This has been the hardest but most heartfelt graduation I have participated in and this I think my 18th graduation at Onekama schools,” said Onekama principal Gina Hagen.

Despite having to do graduation online, teachers and staff did everything they could to make it special and feel like an actual ceremony.

“We tried to make it a movie,” said Hagen. “We have a short little video of past alumni congratulating our seniors then we have a little slideshow of every senior throwing their hat in the air and that will conclude graduation.”

After the virtual celebration, the seniors set up in the school parking lot at a social distance and family and friends got to drive by and celebrate with them.

“Their cars will be decorated and we’re encouraging the community and all of the parents and grandparents to decorate their cars too for the students and drive through the parking lot,” said Hagen.

Many people came out to support and congratulate the grads.

“We’re an extremely small community so this isn’t like a huge graduation in Grand Rapids where there’s 500 kids,” said Hagen. “We have 31 graduates. We’ve grown up together. Most of these kids went to preschool together through 12th grade so we’re highly supported by our community and it’ll just be great to have everyone together to celebrate that.”

You can watch their virtual graduation here.