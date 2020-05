Dozens of greenhouses across the state have destroyed a popular plant after it was found to be infected with a rare bacteria.

Infected cuttings of the Fantasia Pink Flare geraniums from Guatemala were sent nationwide.

However, experts say Michigan was hit the hardest.

A pathologist says the bacteria would harm potatoes, peppers, and tomatoes if they were planted in the same soil.

There is currently no chemical known to control the disease.