Cherry Republic Re-Opens, Offering Curbside Service
As we continue through the changes that have been brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, many places are beginning to re-open.
This includes Cherry Republic.
All their locations around northern Michigan are now seeing customers again.
They just ask that you wear a mask, and if you don’t have one, they’ll give you one.
Cherry Republic of Traverse City says they made many changes before opening.
“What we did, we literally took everything out of the store, we rearranged everything, we did a nice deep clean,” said Amanda Tranmner, the assistant manager at Cherry Republic.
“We made it more of a flow through the store for people we spaced things out so it’s more open for them, it’s still very inviting.”
They are open from 10 am to 7 pm.
If you do not want to enter the store, they are offering their Easy as Pie Curbside Service.
To place a curbside order at the Traverse City location, you can call 231-932-9205.