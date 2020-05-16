Village of Luther Celebrates 2020 Graduates

With some graduations being done online or not at all, communities have come together to get some of their seniors recognition in their own way.

Saturday afternoon, the village of Luther had their own celebration.

They held a parade down their main street to applaud and congratulate seniors from Luther.

The Luther Fire Department was at the head of the celebration, but many family and friends were in the parade as well, sporting signs and balloons, and waved to their graduates to say congratulations.