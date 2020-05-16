University of Michigan Law Students Helping with COVID-19 Problems

Johnathon Gustin,

University of Michigan students are helping locals with coronavirus related legal issues.

About 200 law students have joined the Michigan Law COVID Corps

The organization has made task forces to help with issues like workers’ rights, small business support and more.

The university’s law school also recognizes the corps as an official pro bono project.

Community organizations and lawyers are encouraged to send the students projects for free assistance.

Categories: Coronavirus

