Shepherd Police Chief Rescues Baby Ducks From Storm Drain

A Northern Michigan police chief became a duck whisperer for a day.

The Shepherd Police Department said on Saturday they got a call about baby ducks falling into a storm drain at the high school.

To start the process, they say Maintenance Supervisor Aaron Lloyd removed the drain cover with a tractor.

He also donated a pair of waders for Chief Sawyer to use.

The department says the chief quickly got over his claustrophobia and highly specific fear “some mutant snake was going to come out of the tube and bite his face off!”

They were able to rescue 10 ducks using a net and found an 11th who was looking for his family.

Best of all, all the baby ducklings got reunited with their mama.