Canoe, Kayak Rental Shops React To First Day of Business Under New Guidelines

On Friday, 9&10 News told you how canoe and kayak rental shops would start opening on Saturday.

Bosman’s Canoe Rental saw their first customers of the season on Saturday morning.

“Just people knowing that we’re open just takes away some of the apprehension like are we even going to be able to do it this summer?” said co-owner Van Bosman.

You can still rent from places like Bosman’s just with some extra precautions, which includes how much the shop will drive you from start or end point to keep social distancing.

“It’s more driving for the customers, and they’re not used to that cause like I said it limits what we can do,” said Bosman. “We usually are a full service where they usually just hop on a bus and go, now they’ve got to drop their people at the beginning while just the drivers of the vehicles come back to our office and we use a van or a bus with just those 1, 2 or 3 people spread out so we’re observing social distancing and have them follow the end, they park their car and then we drive just the drivers back to the beginning so they can start and then at the end they get into their cars and we grab our equipment and go.”

It also includes extra disinfecting and cleaning of the canoes, kayaks, life jackets, etc.

“We use our same hospital strength disinfectant and spray the whole kayak or canoe all the cushions and paddles have to be dealt with before they can be issued again,” added Bosman.

Bosman’s Canoe Rental is located on the Pine River in Wexford County. They can be reached at (231) 862-3661.