Traverse City Firefighters Rescue Ducklings Stuck in Storm Drain

A group of baby ducks have been reunited with their mother thanks to the help of a few firefighters from the Traverse City Fire Department.

The duckling rescue happened near Cottage Arbor Lane near Medical Campus Drive in Traverse City.

According to Grand Traverse 911, firefighters came to the rescue of some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The firefighters helped the ducklings out of the storm drain, who were then happily reunited with their mother.

Grand Traverse 911 thanked the firefighters in a Facebook post saying, “Feeling thankful for everything you guys do and knowing you are out there helping the community, thanks to the others who stopped to help out as well.”