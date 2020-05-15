Traverse City Can/Bottle Drive Helps Support Foster Pets

If your garage is overflowing with empty bottles and cans, one Northern Michigan nonprofit is looking to help.

H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue is a group of volunteers that rescues, fosters, and cares for dogs until they can find them a permanent home.

Last weekend they held a can and bottle drive at Tractor Supply in Traverse City.

Volunteer Mary Douglas says they will be there again this Saturday accepting donations from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot.

“It helps us with medical costs. Some of the dogs come in, we just had a couple that completed their heart worm treatments which is very expensive. Some dogs need surgery, and of course all of the spaying, neutering and vaccine of the dogs that are going out,” Douglas says. “We have a big fundraiser in the fall called Bark in the Park and we decided to cancel. So this fundraiser is hopefully going to be humongous and we’ll make up for the money we’re not getting for that.”

H.A.N.D.D.S. says they are also able to arrange pickups if you are unable to make it to the drop-off.