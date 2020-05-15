State Faces $6.2 Billion Budget Shortage Due To COVID-19

As the state measures the fight against COVID-19 with the numbers of tests, confirmed cases and deaths, the long term impact on the budget is becoming more clear.

Unemployment payments, executive orders, relief programs, they all cost money. Add in much less taxes coming in from a locked economy and you have the state looking at a major budget crisis. One it didn’t see coming just two months ago.

“They are grim and they’re grim for every state in the nation too,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the state’s budget forecast numbers.

The state budget for the next two years is expected to be ravaged by the effects of COVID-19, absolutely historic shortfalls.

“We’re seeing a combined $6.2 billion,” says state budget director Chris Kolb.

Twice a year the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference meets to forecast the upcoming budgets, this was the worst adjustment they’ve seen.

“That was double what the decrease was when they met in May 2009,” says Kolb.

It’s not something the rainy day fund can fix.

“The budget stabilization fund has $1.2 billion in it,” says Kolb, “So even if we spend every single penny of it, we still have $2 billion to fill in that hole.”

There are only two solutions, massive cuts to services or a saving grace from the federal government.

“We need assistance,” says Whitmer, “Otherwise cuts that would be going to public health and public safety and education would be that much harder because we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Getting people to work can soften the impact but Whitmer repeatedly stresses the need for patience there.

“We will we will get to a point where each of these sectors is reengaged,” says Whitmer, “But we have to be smart about it.”

As part of budget negotiations last year the legislature promised to have their budget plan available for the governor by the end of June. Mainly to give schools the chance to budget for their upcoming school year. Despite these challenges the expectation is still to have a plan in place by July 1.