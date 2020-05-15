Sault Ste. Marie Searches for Water Treatment Plant Technician

Residents in Sault Ste. Marie received a letter from City Manager Brian Chapman this week about a concern at the water treatment plant.

The concern is not about the water itself as it remains clean and healthy.

The concern is about not finding a qualified, certified filtration and distribution technician to oversee the water treatment plant and water distribution system.

The most recent technician retired back in January but the search started before that.

For over a half year now, they have received no applicants even in a nationwide search.

“It’s just a symptom of the way the market is working right now. A lot of people do not want to work in local government at this point. Nobody wants to take on the challenges in the current day and age,” said Chapman.

Chapman wants to reiterate that the water is clean and healthy. If you have any questions, you are to contact him at city hall.