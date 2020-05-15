Retiring Well: Monthly Market Update

Your source for retirement finance tips comes to you every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m.

Every week Retiring Well focuses on another way to help you put together a successful retirement.

On this week’s show they’ll be doing something a little different.

With all the changes in the market recently, they’re revisiting a popular feature segment.

“Typically, I do a quarterly market update, kind of talk about what happened the previous quarter, but with everything going on we thought it be appropriate to maybe do a monthly. There was a lot happening April we want to talk about that this week,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.