Petoskey Man Faces Several Charges Related to Father’s Homicide

A Petoskey man is facing several charges in what police say is the first homicide in the city in 14 years.

On Tuesday, police were called to a home on Arlington Avenue in Petoskey for a wellness check.

Court documents reveal Joel Wheatley was sitting in the home when they arrived.

Once inside, they found the victim, Wheatley’s father Jack, dead with his head beaten in.

“The officers responding to the scene were familiar with the defendant and we had prior interactions with him,” said Petoskey Department of Public Safety Director Matthew Breed. “Our prior interactions, they were not violent in any manner, there was no indication of violence.”

According to court documents, Wheatley told police he had beat his father with a “wooden baseball bat.”

“This was a rather violent act,” Director Breed said. “It’s a very sad set of circumstances, it’s an unfortunate situation for everybody involved.”

Wheatley was arrested and charged with open murder and for having a firearm while committing the crime.

After the incident, he told police he used his father’s truck to drive to a local store and used his father’s credit card to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

Because of that, he was also charged with identity theft and unlawful driving away.

“It’s been 14 years since we’ve investigated a homicide in Petoskey,” Director Breed said. “We just wanted to make certain members of the community knew there was a situation, but it had been contained and there was no threat to the public, it was an isolated incident.”

Wheatley was denied bond and is expected back in court in June.