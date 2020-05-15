Petoskey Man Charged With Murder

A Petoskey man is facing charges for murder.

We told you earlier this week police began investigating a murder Tuesday night and had a suspect in custody.

That suspect, Joel Wheatley, age 51, is now facing charges for open murder, identity theft, driving away from police, and felony firearm.

The Emmet County Prosecuting attorney says Wheatley and the victim knew each other.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday for a welfare check and found the victim dead just before midnight.

Wheatley is being held in jail without bond. His next court date is June 3 at 3 p.m.