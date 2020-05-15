Petoskey Man Accused of Trying to Sneak Into 13-Year-Old Girl’s Room

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old man tried sneaking into a house around 1 a.m. Friday to pick up a 13-year-old girl he was talking to.

Deputies say the Petoskey man was trying to get into a home on East Meadowbrook Drive.

The dad of the girl woke up after hearing noises come from where her bedroom is.

That’s when he saw a foot hanging off the deck of the house near his daughter’s window.

The man ran and was later found and arrested.

Deputies say the man was talking to the girl over the internet and was at the home to pick her up for “questionable purposes.”

Deputies also found the screen was off the daughter’s window.

The man is facing charges of enticing a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.