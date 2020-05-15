Petoskey Man Accused of Killing Father

A Petoskey man is facing several charges related to the violent death of his father.

Joel Wheatley is charged with open murder in the death of his father.

Court documents say police were called to a home on Arlington Avenue in Petoskey for a wellness check on Tuesday.

Documents reveal Wheatley was sitting in the home when police arrived.

They found the victim dead with his head beaten in.

Wheatley is also facing charges for unlawfully driving away and identify theft.

He told police after the incident he used his father’s truck to drive to a local store and used his father’s credit card to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.

Wheatley is being held in the Emmet County Jail and was denied bond.