Paul Oliver Hospital Auxiliary to Disband

After 70 years and more than a million dollars in fundraising, the Paul Oliver Auxiliary is disbanding.

The nonprofit group has been around since before the Great Depression and worked on projects to modernize the Benzie county hospital. Unfortunately, they say declining interest in volunteering has stalled recently and they’re dissolving the group.

They group ran the hospital’s gift shop and organized events to raise money for advanced equipment.

The volunteers also worked inside the hospital. At some points, the group had 300 members, making it one of the largest auxiliaries in Michigan. But lately, it’s been harder to recruit and retain more help.

It was devastating news to hospital executives when they announced that they would disband.

“When you have really small hospitals you really depend a lot on your volunteers and your local groups to do advocacy work for the hospital. So it was, I’d say it’s, it’s a tough loss. But I understand that they were facing some challenges moving forward. As far as gaining more members,” said Paul Oliver CEO Peter Marinoff.

Now, the fundraising load will be put on the hospital’s foundation.