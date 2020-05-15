MTM On The Road: Belle Iron Grille Host Virtual Concert for Local Musicians

The coronavirus pandemic has put many local musicians out of work as events have been canceled and venues have been closed.

However the Belle Iron Grille in Gaylord is doing what they can to help out.

They’re hosting a virtual concert called Band Aid Busking on Saturday that will start around 2 p.m. on Facebook live.

If you want to help out, give the Facebook live a listen and you can add to the virtual Band Aid Tip Jar started by Dean Bach, the owner of the Belle Iron Grille.

Bands and local musicians will perform at the pavilion outside of the Belle Iron Grille.

Graves Crossing and Pete Kehoe are just some of the performers set to play.

In addition, the Belle Iron Grille has a lot of exciting things coming, including the opening of their food truck this weekend.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie give us a sneak peek at what you can expect to see virtually this Saturday.