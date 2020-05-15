Michigan Reports 497 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 497 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 50,079 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,825 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 49,582 confirmed cases with 4,787 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 9, 22,686 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Lawyers for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature met in the Court of Claims Friday morning.

The two sides wrapped up their arguments over the governor’s executive orders power just after 11 a.m.

Republicans say Governor Whitmer overstepped her power with executive orders during the pandemic.

The issue is there are two laws on the books that are clashing: One says she needs legislative approval to enforce executive orders, and another that says she does not.

The Court of Claims judge said they would be getting her decision in writing.

The lawsuit asks the judge to make a speedy decision but it’s believed no matter the ruling, it will be appealed and eventually sent to the state Supreme Court.

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference took place in Lansing Friday to find out how big of a budget shortfall Michigan will have this year and next.

The cost of executive orders, unemployment benefits, relief packages and then the lack of tax revenue with the economy shutdown has the state looking at $6.3 billion shortfall over the next two years.

America’s retail sales hit a historic low last month, another victim of the coronavirus crisis.

An advance reading from the Census Bureau showed U.S. retail sales plummeted by 16.4% in April.

That’s the largest drop since this data series began in 1992.

It’s also significantly higher than the more than 8% sales drop in March.

Clothing and accessory stores saw the biggest hit, down 89.3% in April.

